Tatyasaheb: Reading Bombay's past through the life of an entrepreneur

Because the primary focus of the biography is on Tatya as an entrepreneur, chapters on his personal life titled “The Family” and “Tatya and Kaku” (Tatya’s wife) — are placed towards the end of the book. In the vein of the previous chapters, these sections provide readers not just a portrait of his family members and family-life but also situate them within the wider socio-cultural contexts and practices, such as coveting a male child, the rigid ideas of food and eating in an orthodox Brahmin household and so on. Choosing an entrepreneurial lens also means that the political currents of the time, including the Independence movement, stay in the background, converging only when they directly impact or shape Tatya’s work. This is reflected in Tatya’s decision to invest in Phalke’s films only because of a letter of recommendation by Lokmanya Tilak, or in the impact of independence and the subsequent merger of princely states with India on Phaltan Sugar Works.