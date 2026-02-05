RARE: The 'RJ' commandments, beyond hot investing tips and market noise

Part 3 looks at RJ’s private equity investments. The big jackpot (no, not at Mahalakshmi Race Course) was RJ’s investment in Star Health; when the company did an IPO, it swelled RJ’s net worth by a significant amount. There were a few others such as Nazara Technologies, which also “popped” for RJ. This section explains how RJ trusted the founders and not just the spreadsheets that companies offer to private equity investors. The last part is a mix of RJ’s legacy, his quotable quotes and how the portfolio has performed since his death. The author’s research has also unearthed the 10 commandments by which RJ lived his life: Be Law abiding (RJ has been fined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for some violations; he paid the fine and moved on, the author reiterates); Be aware; Monitor investments; Diversify (RJ reduced his holdings in Titan when it became so big that it overshadowed all his other investments); Borrow cautiously (unlike Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh); Manage risks; Do not time the market (advice that people such as Warren Buffett and his guru Benjamin Graham have repeatedly proffered); Do not imitate; Be emotionless; and Decide amid uncertainties.