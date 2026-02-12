Tell My Mother I Like Boys: Suvir Saran's honest, heartbreaking memoir

Mr Saran, who shot to fame for his work with Devi, the first Indian restaurant in North America to earn a Michelin star, writes, “I was born on 29 November 1972 in New Delhi at a time when ‘Hum Do, Hamaare Do’—us two, our two children — was the new anthem of family planning. I was not the planned child. I was the accident meant to be erased, the pregnancy intended for a clinic, not a cradle.” His eloquent acceptance of this fact shows how vulnerability and strength could be viewed as two sides of the same coin.
Mr Saran adds, “And yet, through a twist of fate, I was kept. How grateful I am for that mercy — for the chance to live, to falter, to fall, to rise, to tell this tale!” His appetite for truth-telling, matched with style, adornment, and emotional intelligence, result in a narrative that alternates between sombre and breezy. In his universe, coming out is not a confession but a celebration. Yet there is no attempt to downplay hurt and heartbreak.