Tell My Mother I Like Boys: Suvir Saran's honest, heartbreaking memoir

The author also writes movingly of the pain that springs from feeling out of place in the world. “Even as a child, I sensed there was something different about me, something I couldn’t yet name but felt deeply.” During his early years in Nagpur, his family lived close to a cremation ground. As he saw the flames from the pyres dancing in the distance, his mind filled up with questions: “Who would mourn me when my time came? Who would carry my body if they knew my truth?”