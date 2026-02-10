Busy women: Are women's contributions at home and work truly recognised?

The question that the author set out to decipher was whether women’s contribution within and outside home is being recognised and understood, or undermined and broad-brushed under age-old stereotypes. What she found is that most cultural activities in the towns and cities that she visited were helmed by women, whether in the area of heritage, restoration, craft, textile or design. “Their contribution is the easiest to dismiss, but it always falls upon the elite to lead cultural change,” she writes.

Along the way, Ms Kumar makes some important observations about various changes taking place in Indian society over the years, such as increasing instances of inheritance by daughters. “Acceptance of patriarchy on their own behalf is easier than accepting it for their daughters,” she explains. Further, more daughters are now choosing to build upon their families’ legacies. “This phenomenon is a bigger enabler of change than we recognise and possibly the most important vector to close the gender gap in wealth and power,” Ms Kumar writes. The book also throws light on the recent trend of an increasing number of young people returning to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where they belong after some years of education or work in bigger cities or abroad.