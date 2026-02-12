Switzerland to hold referendum in June on capping population at 10 million

Switzerland will hold a referendum in June on whether to cap its population at 10 million until 2050 by limiting immi- gration, sharply illustrating how anti- foreigner sentiment in Europe has hardened since the continent’s migra- tion crisis a decade ago.

If successful, the vote on June 14 would oblige the government to take measures over the next quarter-century to limit immigration to Switzerland, where the population currently stands at roughly 9 million.

Supporters of the initiative say those measures should include making it harder for foreigners to gain permanent residency, once the population passes 9.5 million, and revising the country’s agreement with the European Union that allows for free movement between Switzerland and the rest of the conti- nent. (Switzerland is not part of the EU).

Both the government and Parlia- ment voted to oppose the initiative but the referendum has been triggered auto- matically because more than 100,000 citizens have signed a petition in sup- port of a vote. The petition was promoted by the Swiss People’s Party, a right-wing party that holds roughly a third of seats in the Swiss Parliament. Campaigners for the referendum said overpopulation had created overburdened Swiss infrastruc- ture, driven up rents and eroded local identity. “Our citizens have had enough,” Thomas Matter, a lawmaker for the Swiss People’s Party, said during a heated debate on Wednesday in Parlia- ment, according to SRF, the Swiss broad- caster. Opponents of the idea said it would dent the Swiss economy, make it harder to attract foreign workers to fill labour shortages and harm Switzerland’s rela- tionship with the European Union.

The population cap would plunge Switzer- land “into chaos and isolation,” Jürg Grossen, a centrist political leader, said on Wednesday, according to SRF. The Swiss government, a seven- member Federal Council that includes members of the Swiss People’s Party, rec- ommended rejecting the initiative in March 2025, saying that the federal council wants to cooperate with the EU rather than opposing it. It warned of “far-reaching consequences” including forcing Switzerland to withdraw from several international agreements. For decades, successive waves of immigration, most of it from other Euro- pean countries but also from the Middle East and North Africa, have diversified the Swiss population and stoked back- lash in some quarters.

According to Swiss government statistics, roughly 40 percent of residents aged over 15 are from a migrant background, most of them from European countries. In 2009, a majority of Swiss voters voted to ban the construction of new mosque minarets, reflecting anxiety about the growth of Islam in a country that, according to government statistics, is majority Christian. Roughly 48 per- cent of Swiss support capping the popu- lation at 10 million and 41 percent oppose the idea, according to a poll released in December by Leewas, a Swiss-based polling firm, and commis- sioned by two Swiss media groups.