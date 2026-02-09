Whither Human Rights in India: A layered account of liberty's erosion

Human rights activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha talks about how the judicial process often becomes the punishment itself and points to the ever-rising crisis of under-trials in Indian prisons. We all know about the prison-industrial complex in the United States, which has led to forced incarceration especially of the black community. In India, the rising numbers of under-trials and the fact that most of them come from disadvantaged backgrounds points to the same social undercurrent. Fundamental legal principles such as “bail is the rule, jail is the exception” are applied selectively. You are at the mercy of the judge and have a better chance if you have access to resources. Mr Navlakha uses official data to underline the dire situation inside the jails and goes on to mention his own experience of being in the jail during Covid-19 when he was quarantined at the Gokhale school where each classroom had more than 30 inmates crammed together, defeating the purpose of medical isolation. He emphasises the need for making the prison system reformative rather than punitive.