Home / Book / What happened in the 2024 election? Kamala Harris shares some thoughts

What happened in the 2024 election? Kamala Harris shares some thoughts

Harris was initially bewildered by Biden's sudden switch, including his determination to rush out an announcement

107 DAYS
premium
107 Days takes us through the next 106 days until the night of November 5, when Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College
Jennifer Szalai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
107 DAYS
by Kamala Harris 
Published by 
Simon & Schuster
304 pages ₹899
 

Also Read

Premium

Ishita Tiwary's book shows how video cassettes changed our visual culture

Premium

Trial by Water: Assessing the paradoxical legacy of Indus Waters Treaty

Premium

The Call of Music: Recording journeys of resilience for the sake of art

Premium

India's Act East policy needs deeper economic integration with Asean

Premium

The Hindi heartland: Indian history at the turbulent core of change

When Joe Biden phoned Kamala Harris to tell her that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, he said he was just minutes away from announcing his decision to the world. It was a Sunday afternoon in late July — not yet a full month since a wan, feeble Biden had delivered a listless debate performance against a red-faced, fulminating Donald Trump. For more than three weeks, Biden had been bucking demands to drop out, and Harris assumed he was going to persevere.
 
Harris was initially bewildered by Biden’s sudden switch, including his determination to rush out an announcement. “Give me a bit more time,” she thought to herself. She was wearing sweats and had just served her grandnieces pancakes. But in another sense she felt ready: “I knew I was the candidate in the strongest position to win.”
 
Was she? It’s a question that looms over 107 Days, Harris’s memoir about her second presidential campaign. The early pages have her making the rounds right after Biden went public, asking Democratic insiders whether she could count on their support. As someone who prides herself on doing “the work,” she reprints the notes she made from those calls, including the few demurrals. Nancy Pelosi thought there should be “some kind of primary, not an anointment.”
 
107 Days takes us through the next 106 days until the night of November 5, when Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College — an evening that Harris says was so awful for her and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, that they “never discussed it with each other until I sat down to write this book.” She had just come out of “the shortest campaign in modern presidential history.”
 
Political figures aren’t known for baring their hearts and souls in their books, especially if they are keen to keep their options open. When news broke that Harris had worked with the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks, there was speculation that this might be a different kind of memoir. But even Brooks’s estimable talents can’t make up for an obvious reluctance on Harris’s part to let down her guard, even now.
 
The book’s structure accommodates this aversion to reflection. The diaristic organisation permits her to give a play-by-play of those gruelling 107 days, moving through events as they happened, issuing her rebuttals. Regarding the famous Trump campaign ad — “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you” — she defends the decision to “quickly pivot” in her response ads to economic issues like price gouging and small-business tax relief.
 
For the most part, she favours the blunt-force declaration, the rat-a-tat recitation of facts. “I do not regret my decision to follow my protective instincts,” she writes about her ad strategy, as if delivering a statement. “I do regret not giving even more attention to how we might mitigate Trump’s attacks.” 
Still, glimmers of a more private self come through. Recalling a run-in with JD Vance, whom she calls “a shape-shifter” and “a shifty guy,” she allows herself a moment of profane comedy. In Wisconsin, Vance violated security rules by walking toward Air Force Two, later telling reporters, “I just wanted to check out my future plane.” Had she known what Vance was up to, she says, “I would’ve been inclined to step from my car and use a word I believe best pronounced correctly. It begins with an m and ends with ah.”
But it’s her fraught relationship with Biden that forms the undercurrent of the book: “My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment.” She enumerates how she felt sidelined and taken for granted, given thankless jobs like trying to fix undocumented immigration while Biden and his team failed to stand up for her when she was attacked.
 
Yet during those 107 days she found it difficult to specify what she would do differently from him. In the book, she recalls — not once, but twice — that her campaign adviser David Plouffe pulled her aside and told her, “People hate  Joe Biden.”
 
It’s inadvertently revealing that some of the sharpest lines about Biden come not from her, but from other people.107 Days  insinuates that her loss in November had much to do with him. But whenever she was given the chance to separate and distinguish herself from him on the campaign trail, Harris says, her sense of loyalty and honour prevented her from doing so: “I’ve never believed you need to elevate yourself by pushing someone else down.”
 
A different kind of politician might have been able to thread the needle. Harris describes the moment on the night of the election when her team understood that the returns were not going to go her way: “All I could do was repeat, over and over, ‘My God, my God, what will happen to our country?’”
 
The reviewer is the nonfiction book critic for The Times.
 
©2025 The New York Times News Service    

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dance of Freedom: How Bharata Natyam became India's quintessential dance

Premium

Decoding China: Ashok Kantha's book offers hard Indian perspectives

Premium

Song of India: New book clarifies why Tagore composed the national anthem

Premium

Dapaan: Kashmir's stories of conflict, resilience and remembrance

Premium

S Muralidhar's book spotlights SC's fault lines and judicial fallibility

Topics :Book ReviewsBook

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story