Home / Book / Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your job

Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your job

The authors' calm and confident approach makes AI seem less monstrous than it is made out to be

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy
premium
Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy
Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy
by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine
Published by Juggernaut
312 pages ₹499
  If all the hype about artificial intelligence (AI) is giving you sleepless nights because you feel clueless and unprepared, pick up a copy of Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine’s book Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy. Written for beginners, it covers the basics so quickly and effortlessly that you might wonder why it took you so long to get started. It also helps readers wrap their head around jargon such as machine learning, natural language processing, large language models, computer vision, tokens, sessions, prompts, and agents, among other terms.
 
Jaspreet Bindra is the co-founder and chief executive officer of AI&Beyond, a company that employs human beings as well as AI agents to build “AI literacy” in organisations. Anuj Magazine is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the same company. They write from a wealth of experience in the corporate sector. The former has worked at Microsoft, the Mahindra Group and Tata Administrative Services. The latter has worked at Walmart, Citrix, McAfee and Quark.
 
What does “AI literacy” mean? Defining it seems to be an important task because words such as “emotional literacy”, “financial literacy”, “digital literacy” and “media literacy” have been in circulation for a while, and one no longer associates literacy only with the ability to read and write. According to this book, literacy involves learning the “patterns, structures and grammar” of a language so that one can build on these to “read a story, write a poem or make sense of your bills”. Similarly, the authors argue that familiarising themselves with the fundamentals of AI as a language in its own right will equip individuals to be ready for “higher-order functioning”.
 
As experts in providing advisory and consulting services to organisations on their AI road maps, and facilitating workshops and bootcamps, the authors are brilliant at demystifying their subject, which is scary for many who lap up the panic and paranoia on social media without actually trying out AI. The authors’ calm and confident approach makes AI seem less monstrous than it is made out to be. They talk about AI neither as a godsend nor as a necessary evil. Instead, they treat it as a reality that is present, needs to be acknowledged, and can be used to one’s advantage. This is a mature way to deal with changes in one’s environment rather than living in denial.
 
Drawing from the Microsoft LinkedIn Work Index Report (2023), the book classifies AI users into four categories — sceptics, novices, explorers, and power users — based on their proficiency, adoption and comfort levels with respect to AI. It adds a fifth category: Advanced AI users. The road map that one can follow to move from being a sceptic to an advanced user is broken down into five simple steps: Reads, writes, adds, thinks and does. One begins with using AI “to better learn and absorb content”, progresses to creating videos and presentations with the help of AI, then moves on to data-driven decision-making, ventures into product development and innovation, and eventually uses AI to expedite work by delegating it to AI agents.
 
These wide-ranging possibilities of AI would be an eye-opener for those who have been turning to ChatGPT and Gemini mainly as substitutes to Google Search and Wikipedia. The book shows how to employ AI as a brainstorming partner, an assistant, and even a secretary. It introduces readers to AI tools such as Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Pilot, Grok, and more, along with their applications. It shares best practices on framing prompts to get relevant and high-quality outputs. At the same time, the authors caution against placing unshakeable faith in the wonders of AI. They talk about “critically evaluating AI-generated outputs” for accuracy and reliability. In response to concerns about privacy, they also offer guidance on how to keep one’s data safe.
 
The book is targeted at business leaders, educators, marketers, lawyers and students to help them “integrate AI into their workflows, enhancing their efficiency, creativity and decision-making capabilities”. Thankfully, the authors do not get too carried with their technological optimism. They are aware that AI “will render some jobs obsolete”. Instead of painting a dreadfully gloomy scenario, they encourage readers to empower themselves. They note, “It is not AI that will take your job, but someone using AI who will. So, it is incumbent on you to learn how to work with AI and remain relevant for this new era — to become the replacer rather than the replacee!”
 
The authors point out, for instance, that employees will have to reorient themselves to be part of teams comprising humans as well as AI agents. One wonders what this not-so-distant future will mean for office friendships, workplace romances, and informal mentor-mentee relationships. This book is more about getting work done, so it does not reflect deeply on human bonds but that is a glaring absence since workplaces often fulfil social, intellectual as well as emotional needs.                
 
The reviewer is a journalist, educator and literary critic.
 
Instagram/X: @chintanwriting

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Unsilenced: Book explains the social realities of an Indian prison

Premium

Ink Over Algorithms: Book explores AI's impact on creativity, ethics

Premium

The Zardari Presidency: Book offers revisionist view of Pakistan leader

McNamara at War: Rare later regret over Vietnam worthy of admiration

Premium

Mango Millionaires: The common man's guide to financial independence

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBook ReviewsTechnologylayoffSkill development

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story