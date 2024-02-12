Home / Budget / News / Assam Budget: Incentive for girl students to eliminate under age marriage

Assam Budget: Incentive for girl students to eliminate under age marriage

'Apart from punitive and regulatory measures, we need to empower girl child to decide about when to marry,' the finance minister said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Assam government in its Budget for 2024-25 presented on Monday proposed to support ten lakh girl students with financial grant as admission incentive to help continue their education to higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation studies.

In her budget speech, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog said this initiative was to bolster her government's mission to eliminate child marriages. This was her fourth Budget under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma which was formed in 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Apart from punitive and regulatory measures, we need to empower girl child to decide about when to marry," the finance minister said.

"If ten lakh girl children are encouraged to study till graduation and post-graduation, this would also increase the percentage of girls educated beyond Matriculation," she said.

The girl students will be eligible for the benefit under the scheme Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) only if they study in any government college or education institution. Secondly, the girls married are not eligible for this benefit.

An admission incentive of Rs 10,000 will be paid to each of the girl student who joins in Class XI, the minister said.

Similarly, Rs 12,500 will be paid to those girls who join graduation first year.

For a girl student who joins in the first year of postgraduation course shall get an admission incentive of Rs. 15,000.

"This is in addition to the existing benefits like free admission, provision of scooty, etc as applicable," the finance minister said in her Budget speech.

She proposed to set apart Rs 240 crore towards this Scheme in this 2024-25 budget.

The Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tabled a Rs 2.9 lakh crore Budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 financial year.

Also, the state government did not impose any burden of additional tax on the people of Assam.

Reiterating the chief minister's aim to make Assam one of the top five states in the country, she said her government will continue our journey of development to ensure every single citizen of Assam has access to government development schemes.

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Assam govt presents Rs 2.9 trn Budget with deficit of Rs 774 cr, no new tax

HP govt plans tax concessions for milk producers, agri schemes in Budget

White Paper presented by Centre exposed Congress, says Anurag Thakur

12 Bills passed by both Houses in 17th LS: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die as Budget session concludes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :States budgetAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaEducating girlsChild Marriage

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story