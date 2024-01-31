The Budget Session in Parliament began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's first address in the new Parliament building. Addressing both Houses of Parliament, the president spoke on the many accomplishments of the Indian government over the last year, including the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, Chandrayaan-3, and the G20 Summit.

"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened India's role in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel," President Murmu stated.

READ: Budget Session LIVE Updates The president emphasised that the success over the last year needed to be credited to practices exercised over the last decade. She said, "The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We have heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."

President Murmu added that she hoped that the first Budget discussion in the new Parliament building would be a positive discussion.

The president said, "This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building was built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies in this new building."

The Sengol was carried into the Parliament with the president's arrival and installed in her presence.

Interim Budget 2024

The Centre will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget speech. As an election year, this will only be vote-on-account, while a full Budget presentation will be held following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nirmala Sitharaman has warned not to expect any "major announcements", leading most to believe the Budget speech may include a continuation of previously announced policies and schemes by the Modi government. As an election year, the Economic Survey will be released ahead of the full Budget, later this year.