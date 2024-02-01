Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on domestic tourism

India: A global 'business tourism' destination
Tourist centres to be set up for spiritual tourism
Touching on the recent consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman proposed setting up iconic tourist centres.
"Our middle class now also aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship, states will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres branding and marketing them at global scale," the finance minister said in Part A of the Interim Budget speech.
Long-term interest-free loans for tourism
FM Sitharaman stated that long-term interest-free loans would be provided to states to help finance tourism. She said, "A rating system based on the quality of facilities and services will be established. Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing these developments."
