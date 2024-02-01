Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on domestic tourism

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on domestic tourism

From interest-free loans to Lakshadweep and island connectivity, here is everything Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on tourism in the Interim Budget 2024

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament House complex to present the interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Interim Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on February 1 at 11 am in the Parliament. This marked the Finance Minister's sixth Budget presentation under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. FM Sitharaman emphasised India's growing popularity as a global tourist destination as well as its booming domestic segment, spanning from business to spiritual tourism. Here is what FM Sitharaman said in Part A of the Interim Budget. 

India: A global 'business tourism' destination

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The finance minister emphasised the success of the G20 Summit and how India's presidency opened up opportunities for tourism in various previously unexplored destinations in the country. She said that the country is now slowly becoming a popular destination for "business and conference tourism."


Tourist centres to be set up for spiritual tourism
Touching on the recent consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman proposed setting up iconic tourist centres.

"Our middle class now also aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship, states will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres branding and marketing them at global scale," the finance minister said in Part A of the Interim Budget speech.

Also Read: Tune in for all updates on Budget 2024

Long-term interest-free loans for tourism
FM Sitharaman stated that long-term interest-free loans would be provided to states to help finance tourism. She said, "A rating system based on the quality of facilities and services will be established. Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing these developments."


Lakshadweep and island tourism
Speaking on Indian islands, FM Sitharaman said, "Projects for port-connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep."

These projects aim not only to develop these regions and the tourism sector in India but also to generate employment.

For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here.


Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

WATCH: Sitharaman infuses her Budget 2024 speech with PM Modi's quote

Interim Budget 2024: FM bets big on spiritual and island tourism in India

India-Middle East-Europe corridor game changer for us, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2024: FM announces Rs 1 trillion corpus for research in technology

Interim Budget: FM sticks to fiscal consolidation path in Budget speech

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanUnion BudgetBudgetBudget sessionFinance ministerFinance Ministrytourism in indiaIndian tourismDomestic industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story