Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025 recognises influence of gig workers, says artist Paresh Maity

Budget 2025 recognises influence of gig workers, says artist Paresh Maity

Says the budget is forward looking and will definitely make India the third largest economy by 2030

Paresh Maity, artist
Paresh Maity, artist
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?
 
By reducing income tax for the middle class, the Budget is very favourable for increasing consumption.
 
Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?
 
Yes, the Budget is forward looking and will definitely make India the third largest economy by 2030.
 
Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?
 
The estimated increase in infrastructure expenditure by 10 per cent over the previous year will not only create more jobs but also improve and provide adequate infrastructure.

Also Read

Budget LIVE news updates: Govt has responded to the voices of the people, says FM Sitharaman

Budget proposes focused scheme for footwear industry, seeks 2.2 mn jobs

Budget 2025: Centre boosts Tribal ministry funding by 45%, focus on infra

Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Why Nikhil Kamath's Makhana post is going viral after Budget 2025 speech

 
How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?
 
The Budget has made efforts to move to clean energy by providing incentives for non-fossil fuel vehicles and simultaneously addressing environmental issues.
 
Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to important social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
The Budget has reduced Customs duty on many lifesaving drugs. It has also recognised the influence of gig workers and provided for a social security scheme.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget: Law min gets Rs 14k cr for carry forward spending on LS polls, EVMs

Buget 2025: Govt proposes to open up nuclear sector ahead of PM's US visit

Union Budget 2025-26: Allocation to CBI increases to Rs 1,071 crore

Budget 2025: Airlines see growth, accessible travel in modified UDAN scheme

Union Budget will help accelerate Bihar's growth, says Nitish Kumar

Topics :Budget 2025Indian artistsThe gig economy

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story