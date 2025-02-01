Budget 2025 recognises influence of gig workers, says artist Paresh Maity

Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?

By reducing income tax for the middle class, the Budget is very favourable for increasing consumption.

Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?

Yes, the Budget is forward looking and will definitely make India the third largest economy by 2030.

Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?

The estimated increase in infrastructure expenditure by 10 per cent over the previous year will not only create more jobs but also improve and provide adequate infrastructure.

Also Read

How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?

The Budget has made efforts to move to clean energy by providing incentives for non-fossil fuel vehicles and simultaneously addressing environmental issues.

Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to important social programmes like education and healthcare?

The Budget has reduced Customs duty on many lifesaving drugs. It has also recognised the influence of gig workers and provided for a social security scheme.