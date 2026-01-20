Budget 2026-27: Mutual fund industry seeks capital gains relief

The mutual fund industry has sought changes to the taxation of long-term equity investments in its recommendations for the Union Budget 2026–27, proposing higher exemption thresholds and concessional treatment to encourage investors to remain invested for longer periods.

In its submission, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has proposed a differentiated tax structure for equity investments based on the holding period. It has suggested that equity investments held for more than one year and up to three years should be taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 200,000 in a financial year. At present, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on such investments are taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.