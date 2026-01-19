Business Standard Poll: Nominal GDP growth for FY27 seen at 10-10.5%

The upcoming Union Budget, to be presented on February 1, is likely to assume nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 10 and 10.5 per cent for the financial year 2026-2027 (FY27), a Business Standard poll of economists showed.

The first advance estimates of GDP for FY26, released earlier this month, indicated that the nominal GDP might grow by 8 per cent to ₹357 trillion during the current financial year, compared to 9.8 per cent in FY25. The Ministry of Finance will use this as the base to calculate the nominal GDP for FY27. However, the statistics ministry will release the second advance estimates of GDP for FY26 on February 27 with the new base year of 2022-23, which may change the Budget assumption for nominal GDP growth.