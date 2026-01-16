Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2026-27: Here're key challenges in financial services sector

Union Budget 2026-27: Here're key challenges in financial services sector

Rising unsecured loans, fintech-led credit growth and UPI frauds are straining NIMs, pushing NBFCs to seek refinance support, tax relief and easier recovery norms

Union Budget 2026-27: Here're key challenges in financial services sector
premium
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 10:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Key challenges
  • Pressure on net interest margin (NIMs) declines due to falling Current Account Savings Account ratios
  • Unsecured  loans drive 53 per cent of retail slippages
  • 36 per cent growth in fintech credit Y-o-Y , (70 per cent unsecured)
  • Digital frauds tripled especially UPI-related scams
  • Low financial literacy and legacy systems increasing vulnerability
Industry ask
  • A dedicated refinance window for NBFCs, similar to NHB
  • Easier SARFAESI enforcement norms for NBFCs
  • Lower tax rates on fixed deposits to boost low-cost deposit mobilisation
  • Fiscal support for private capex revival and strengthen financial system resilience  
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: BSE, NSE announce special trading session on Sunday, Feb 1

Premium

Ringing in a new era in the Union Budget season of records and firsts

Budget 2026 should boost private investment, ensure tax clarity: EY India

Sports infra may see major Budget push as India eyes hosting Olympics

Deloitte suggests import duty rationalisation in Budget to boost exports

Topics :Banking sectorNBFCBudget

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story