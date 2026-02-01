Budget 2026 gives manufacturing a shot in the arm as ECMS outlay jumps

How does Budget 2026 strengthen domestic manufacturing?

The Union Budget for 2026-27 continued its focus on boosting manufacturing, with higher outlays for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and renewed support for domestic textile production.

For electronics and allied component manufacturing, the Budget on Sunday raised the allocation for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) by nearly 75 per cent to Rs 40,000 crore.

What has ECMS achieved so far?

The scheme, launched in April 2025, has so far seen 46 applications approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. These projects, involving cumulative investment of Rs 54,567 crore, are estimated to generate Rs 3.67 trillion in production and create direct employment for nearly 51,000 people.

These projects, spread across 11 states, will manufacture components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, mobile phone and other device enclosures, lithium-ion cells, camera and display modules, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials, and copper-clad laminates. All these components are used in products such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computer displays, and servers, among others. “We had expected around 50–55 applications for the ECMS scheme but received 149 applications in total. The announcement to increase the outlay to Rs 40,000 crore will help sustain that momentum and add more companies under the scheme,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a post-Budget briefing.

What is planned under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0? Apart from the ECMS allocation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0). The new phase will focus on producing semiconductor equipment and materials, developing full-stack Indian intellectual property, and strengthening supply chains. “We will also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and a skilled workforce,” she said. The announcement is not just about self-reliance but also about ensuring that the intelligence, computing power, and hardware powering next-generation artificial intelligence systems are designed and manufactured in India, said Aditya Khemka, managing director of Aditya Infotech.

On Sunday, Sitharaman also said the government would eliminate basic customs duty on specified parts used in the manufacture of microwave ovens, a move aimed at deepening domestic value addition in consumer electronics. How does the Budget address textile manufacturing challenges? The textile industry received fresh support through an integrated programme at a time when it has been under pressure due to a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods. The programme includes five components aimed at improving production, skilling, and global competitiveness: the National Fibre Scheme, Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, Tex-ECO initiative, and SAMARTH 2.0.

The Tex-ECO initiative aims to promote globally competitive and sustainable textiles and apparel, while SAMARTH 2.0 will modernise and upgrade the textile skilling ecosystem through collaboration with industry and academic institutions. “I propose to set up Mega Textile Parks in challenge mode. They can also focus on bringing value addition to technical textiles. I also propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen khadi, handloom, and handicrafts. This will help in global market linkage and branding,” Sitharaman said. The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) chairman Ashwin Chandran said, “The Budget is a strong manifestation of the government’s commitment to future-proof the textile and apparel sector, make it more resilient to global headwinds, and comes as a huge shot in the arm for the industry.”