Budget 2026-27: Anchored in a long-term vision, says Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra, Fashion designer

What is the best thing about the Budget?

This Budget’s strongest feature is its clarity of intent rather than any single announcement. At a time of global uncertainty, it avoids the temptation to become reactive or populist, and instead stays anchored to a long-term vision for India’s growth. It also provides measured short-term relief, particularly for entrepreneurs and domestic consumption, acknowledging the pressures created by a volatile geopolitical environment.

Will the Budget help the country achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047?

When we speak about Viksit Bharat 2047, it is important to remember that this is a 22-year journey, not a one-Budget milestone. Seen in that context, this Budget reinforces a direction that India has already been moving towards over the last decade. It shows intent, calibration, and an understanding that long-term national transformation requires consistency rather than constant reinvention.