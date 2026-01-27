Budget 2026 Outlook: How India's infra push may change in the next phase

“Strategic budgetary investments in port-led, multimodal connectivity, particularly rail-based freight corridors, inland terminals, logistics hubs, and green infrastructure, will reduce trade costs, improve manufacturing productivity, create employment, and accelerate GDP growth. By mobilising private capital, enabling a shift from road to rail and waterways, and integrating domestic supply chains with global trade networks, India can scale as a competitive, sustainable, and resilient manufacturing and trading hub,” said Rizwan Soomar, chief executive officer and managing director, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and India subcontinent, at logistics giant DP World.