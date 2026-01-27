Budget 2026 Outlook: How India's infra push may change in the next phase

On January 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that India’s “Reform Express” is continuing to gain momentum due to the government’s investment push and demand-led policies. He was referring to the first advance estimates of GDP for 2025-26 at 7.4 per cent announced by the statistics ministry earlier in the day. “Be it infrastructure, manufacturing incentives, digital public goods or ‘Ease of Doing Business’, we are working to realise our dream of a prosperous India,” PM Modi said. The reference to infrastructure in the PM’s post, both as a focus area of reforms and as a lever driving economic growth, is unmissable. It is not difficult to understand the source of this enthusiasm, given that the work on rapid expansion of national highways, renewable energy, and metro rail networks has been widely recognised as success stories.