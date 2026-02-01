Budget 2026: Biopharma Shakti plan aims to make India a biologics hub

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced ‘Biopharma Shakti’, a ₹10,000 crore initiative aimed at developing India into a global biopharma manufacturing hub, as she presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament.

What is Biopharma Shakti announced in Budget 2026?

“BioPharma Shakti, meaning, BioPharma Strategy for Health Advancement through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation. India’s digital disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders,” Sitharaman announced.

“Biologic medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable costs,” Sitharaman said, while outlining the government’s push to scale up domestic capabilities in advanced drug manufacturing. “To develop India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, I propose the Biopharma Shakti with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. This will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars.”

Why the government is focusing on biologics and biosimilars Explaining the rationale, the finance minister pointed to India’s changing disease profile. “India’s disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders,” she said, adding that biologics will play a central role in managing these conditions. Expansion of NIPERs and biopharma institutions As part of the strategy, the government plans to create a biopharma-focused institutional network. “The strategy will include a biopharma-focused network with three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, popularly known as NIPERs, and upgrading seven existing ones,” Sitharaman announced.