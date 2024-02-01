'Budget for future of Bharat', PM Modi congratulates countrymen: Top quotes

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here's what PM Modi said on 2024 Budget: 1) "This Budget guarantees to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Bharat in 2047. I congratulate Nirmala Ji and her team. This Budget reflects the aspirations of young India."
2) "In this Budget, stress has been given to empower and create new earning opportunities for the poor and the middle class. Rooftop Solar Scheme will help one crore families to get free electricity."
3) "In the language of economists, in a way it's a sweet spot. This Budget will create countless new employment opportunities for the youth along with the creation of modern infrastructure of the 21st century in India," says PM Modi in his remarks on Union Budget 2024.
