Budget FY27 may have to rely on domestic demand to support growth: EY

EY's Economy Watch report said the FY27 Union Budget may focus on boosting domestic demand to sustain growth, complement RBI rate cuts, and offset the negative contribution from net exports

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the FY27 Budget February 1, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
With global headwinds persisting, the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) may increasingly focus on targeted support for domestic demand to reinforce India’s growth outlook, consultancy major EY's Economy Watch report said on Tuesday.
 
The December 2025 edition of the report stated that the economy has entered the second half of FY26 on a strong footing, marked by robust real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.2 per cent in the September quarter and persistently low inflation.
 
EY further pointed out that consumer price index (CPI) inflation remained well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) tolerance band, coming in at 0.7 per cent in November 2025, following a historic low of 0.3 per cent a month earlier. "This low inflation had provided the room for a 25-basis point reduction in the repo rate, which took effect in December 2025, thereby lowering it to 5.25 per cent. This may have a positive impact on private investment," the report noted.
 
The report highlighted the government’s front-loaded capital expenditure push, with capital spending rising 32.4 per cent during April–October FY26, even as revenue expenditure growth was tightly contained at 0.026 per cent during this period.
 
It said that although there may be some revenue sacrifice due to income tax and goods and services tax reforms during the current fiscal year, some unbudgeted additional receipts under non-tax revenues and some reduction in the budgeted magnitude of revenue expenditures may still enable the Centre to adhere to the budgeted targets for fiscal deficit and capital expenditure.
 
The report also noted that Parliament has recently passed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. These measures impose additional taxes on tobacco and pan masala and are expected to support revenue enhancement, it said.
 

Negative contribution of net exports

The EY Economy Watch report also expects the contribution of net exports to real GDP growth to remain negative and possibly increase in its magnitude.
 
In Q2FY26, the negative contribution of net exports was (-)2.1 percentage points, rising from (-)1.4 percentage points year-on-year. This impact may continue till trade related uncertainties dissipate, it added.
 
Looking ahead, EY said domestic demand is likely to remain a significant anchor of growth as global trade conditions stay volatile. “Thus, going forward, India may have to continue to rely on its resilient domestic demand to support growth. Along with RBI’s growth-oriented policy, one can look forward to a complementary growth push through the Union Budget for FY27,” said DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India.
 
The consultancy added that adherence to the fiscal consolidation path, while sustaining capital expenditure growth in the range of 15–20 per cent annually, would be crucial for maintaining medium-term growth of around 6.5 per cent.
 
"This would facilitate maintaining a robust medium-term growth profile with an average growth of 6.5 per cent which would be further supported if domestic private investment growth also gathers momentum and global supply chain issues ease off," he added.
 
Indian economy expanded by 7.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent in the first and second quarters of FY26, respectively. The RBI has projected GDP growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal year, up from 6.5 per cent in 2024-25.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

