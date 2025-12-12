Friday, December 12, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation rises marginally to 0.71% in November from 0.25% in Oct

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.71 per cent in November, from 0.25 per cent in October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday.  The rise in the headline inflation in November is mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, and fuel and light.
 
The headline inflation continued its deflationary trend in the last two months after a slight increase in August, which marked the first monthly rise in inflation in 10 months.
 
In its latest monetary policy meeting held between December 3-5, the Reserve Bank of India reduced its overall inflation forecast for FY26 to 2 per cent from the earlier 2.6 per cent. The quarterly inflation for Q3 FY26 was estimated at 0.6 per cent.
 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

