Bureaucracy in a huddle to prepare five-year roadmap for next govt

The Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, has started holding meetings with secretaries of key government departments to prepare a five-year roadmap, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision for a developed India by 2047, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.

Gauba is expected to review the first draft of the five-year plan on May 1, which will include sectors such as agriculture, education, skilled employment, infrastructure, trade, tourism, green economy, startups among others. The first meeting with the secretaries on the creation of the five-year plan began some time in March.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The full-year Union Budget for FY25, which is expected to be presented by the next government in June-July, is expected to see a paradigm shift and initiate the initial steps for achieving the Viksit Bharat vision, the person quoted above said.

Apart from the Union Budget, if the existing government comes to power for the third consecutive time, the first 100 days' plan will also be based on the five-year plan, the person said.

“Government departments have been tasked with identifying major goals, which will include annual targets from the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29. Ministries and government departments have also been consulting industry as well,” the person added.

An action plan is also being devised by respective departments to ensure successful implementation of the targets that will be set.

The targets that are being worked upon are in sync with the government’s policy think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision document, a long-term strategy aiming to make India a developed economy of $30 trillion in 23 years from now.

The vision hinges on the idea that India would have successfully dealt with most of its post-independence problems over the next two years. As a result, there is a need to transcend a different set of challenges.

Towards this, the government has outlined 27 themes in the vision, which includes macroeconomic strategy, holistic, quality, and affordable health and wellness for all, education and skilling for the future, women-led development, industry of the future, trade–integrating with the world, balanced regional development, startup ecosystem for the world, critical resources-energy, minerals and water, agriculture and rural economy, VishwaBandhu–India’s role in the world, transformative governance, effective justice delivery system, secure nation, secure society, among others.