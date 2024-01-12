Home / Budget / News / Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

Interim Budget 2024: The Centre will keep a focus on increasing the capital expenditure but it will most likely be at a slower pace than earlier, says Goldman Sachs

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In the upcoming interim budget, the Centre is likely to follow the fiscal consolidation path and may announce a fiscal deficit target of 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 (FY25), Goldman Sachs said in a report titled "Asia in Focus" released on Friday. 

It said that in the current year, the Centre will meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP as the receipts are likely to be higher than the estimates by 0.2 per cent of the GDP. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"In the current fiscal year FY24, robust tax collection, mainly driven by direct taxes, has given the government some fiscal space to carry out additional spending and yet meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of GDP," it said. 

If spending remains low, the fiscal deficit may even be 5.8 per cent. 

In FY25, according to Goldman Sachs, the Centre will keep a focus on increasing the capital expenditure, but it will most likely be at a slower pace than earlier. 

"We expect the focus on capex to continue, but at a slower pace (we expect 10 per cent year-on-year growth in capex) than what has been seen in the last few years (over 30 per cent CAGR between FY21 to FY24 BE)," it said. 

On the income side, the agency said that the income taxes and corporate tax are expected to grow by 15 per cent in FY25, under indirect taxes. Goods and services tax (GST) is expected to record a jump of 11 per cent. 

It also added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to emerge as the net seller of government bonds in FY25 given the demand from foreign institutional investors and domestic investors. 

Moreover, the RBI may go for two repo rate cuts in FY25. Both of these may be of 25 basis points each, with one between July and September, and another between October and December.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget likely to assume peak crude oil price at $85 per barrel

Net direct tax mop-up rises 19% to Rs 14.7 trillion till January 10

Electrification of railways on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met

Budget 2024 wishlist: Gaming industry seeks clarity on regulation, taxation

Disinvestment target for FY25 likely to be pegged below Rs 50,000 cr: Icra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficitTax RevenueGoods and Services TaxCapital ExpenditureBudgetUnion BudgetFiscal consolidationnon tax revenueCapexRBIrepo rateGoldman SachsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story