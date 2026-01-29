Eco Survey: Services drive growth, manufacturing needs servicification push

India’s services sector continues to anchor economic growth, but rapid technological progress that helped services scale up is now outpacing firm-level and worker-level adaptation, creating skill gaps and disruptions, the Economic Survey 2025-26 noted.

The survey added that, coupled with tighter immigration, data protection, localisation norms and remittance rules, the promise of services as a “stabilising force” is now under challenge.

How are services supporting growth amid global uncertainty?

In the current fiscal year, India’s services sector has continued to underpin growth despite heightened global uncertainty. Services exports have emerged as a central pillar of India’s external sector and a key driver of growth.

Their share in gross domestic product (GDP) averaged 9.7 per cent during FY23-FY25, up from 7.4 per cent in the pre-pandemic period. “Amid subdued global goods trade due to policy uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions, services exports have provided a critical buffer. This role has strengthened further in H1 FY26, with the share of services exports in GDP rising to 10.0 per cent, from 9.7 per cent in H1 FY25,” the survey said. What role is AI playing in global services trade? The survey pointed out that artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping global services trade, particularly digitally deliverable services. Citing a survey on the impact of AI on services, it said AI-intensive services — software, business and financial services — exports grew significantly faster than less AI-exposed services after the AI diffusion phase.

Why does the Survey stress servicification of manufacturing? The survey highlighted the growing “servicification” of manufacturing. “As manufacturing becomes increasingly technology- and data-intensive, services such as ICT, finance, compliance and after-sales support account for a growing share of value creation. International experience suggests that this integration is a crucial channel for enhancing value addition, export competitiveness and employment,” it said. Firm-level studies for India indicate that greater use of service inputs is positively associated with export participation, export intensity and more stable, or even higher, employment in manufacturing, the survey added. Complementing this, an analysis by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress using OECD-TiVA and Indian input-output data showed that domestic services value added accounted for about 17.7 per cent of India’s manufacturing export value in 2020.

Sectoral shares exceeded 20-25 per cent in electronics, metals, textiles and electrical equipment, and were 15 per cent or more in several labour-intensive industries. How can services boost manufacturing competitiveness? The survey said improvements in logistics, transport, ICT, warehousing and business services, along with reduced frictions in services trade, can enhance manufacturing competitiveness, export sophistication and employment. “Servicification thus highlights the complementarity between manufacturing and services, rather than the trade-offs, and offers India a pathway to raise manufacturing value addition while supporting jobs within a services-enabled growth framework,” it said. Orange Economy The Economic Survey pitched live concerts and entertainment events as high-multiplier, services-intensive activities that generate economic value beyond ticket sales by supporting tourism, employment and urban services. Termed the Orange Economy, driven by creativity, culture and intellectual property, it was identified as an emerging lever of growth for media, tourism and allied services.