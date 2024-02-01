Home / Budget / News / Govt to add more medical colleges by utilising existing infra: Sitharaman

Govt to add more medical colleges by utilising existing infra: Sitharaman

"The healthcare cover under the Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers," the minister said

sitharaman budget 2024
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure and will set up a committee to examine the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday.

The minister also said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the 9-14 year age group for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation, Sitharaman said in Parliament.

"Several youth are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. They aim to serve our people through improved healthcare services. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments.

"A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," Sitharaman said.

The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of the Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country, Sitharaman said.

"Upgradation of anganwadi centres under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development," she stated.

"The healthcare cover under the Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers," the minister said.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Cervical cancer mortality rates drop, but experts stress need for vaccine

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces three new railway economic corridors

FM Sitharaman's interim Budget extends tax benefits in IFSC till March 2025

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on domestic tourism

WATCH: Sitharaman infuses her Budget 2024 speech with PM Modi's quote

Interim Budget 2024: FM bets big on spiritual and island tourism in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndia's infrastructureinfrastructureinfrastructure projectsgovernment policiesFinance minister

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story