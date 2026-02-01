Heritage Foods hails Budget as watershed moment for dairy, livestock sector

Heritage Foods Ltd Executive Director Brahmani Nara on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026, describing it as a watershed moment for India's dairy and livestock sectors.

Heritage Foods Ltd is promoted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family members.

Nara said the budget reflects several strategic priorities highlighted in the company's pre-budget expectations and goes beyond numbers to focus on empowering dairy farmers, strengthening rural resilience, and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth.

"The Union Budget 2026 marks a significant milestone for India's dairy and livestock sectors," she said in a press release.

The scaling up of veterinary capacity through new colleges, hospitals, laboratories and para-vet networks directly addresses the severe shortage of veterinarians in the country, she said, adding that the move would help bridge the gap between existing and required veterinary strength.