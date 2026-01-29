India's AI strategy must be grounded in its economic realities: Eco Survey

India’s strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) must be grounded in the country’s economic realities rather than chasing scale and building large language models like other advanced economies worldwide, the Economic Survey 2025–26 has suggested.

Cautioning against the rapid development of AI infrastructure, including data centre capacity expansion, the survey said that the recent phase of highly leveraged AI infrastructure investment has exposed business models that depend on optimistic execution timelines, narrow customer concentration and long-duration capital commitments.

“A correction in this segment would not end technological adoption, but it could tighten financial conditions, trigger risk aversion and spill over into broader capital markets,” the Economic Survey noted, adding that the macroeconomic consequences of such a crisis could be worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.

In countries such as India, where resources such as electricity, water and capital remain scarce, indiscriminately scaling these energy-intensive AI resources is not sustainable in the long run, the survey said. These resources also compete directly with similar demands from households and other industries, it added. According to Nasscom, despite generating nearly 20 per cent of the world’s data, India hosts only about 3 per cent of global data centres—around 150 out of 11,000 worldwide. With the growing adoption of AI technologies and regulatory developments such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the Reserve Bank of India’s data localisation guidelines, demand for such data centres is likely to rise in the years to come, according to an estimate by JLL.

Instead of pursuing such scaling, India should focus on an “application-led innovation, the productive use of domestic data, human capital depth, and the ability of public institutions to coordinate distributed efforts”. “A bottom-up strategy anchored in open and interoperable systems, sector-specific models, and shared physical and digital infrastructure offers a more credible pathway to value creation than a narrow pursuit of scale for its own sake,” the survey said. The first phase of implementing this AI policy should be to operationalise the institutions already announced by the central government under various schemes, including the India AI Mission.

The government should also incentivise experimentation with AI and encourage grassroots-level research by expanding the reach of shared AI infrastructure onboarded under the India AI Mission, the survey suggested, adding that there should also be a clear focus on application and on sector-specific, small and open-weight models to enable efficient resource utilisation. Once these mechanisms begin to function and startups that have been allowed to experiment with AI generate evidence of public and economic utility, the medium-term policy should focus on selective scaling. “Shared and certified domestic computing infrastructure should expand, with voluntary participation by large and resourceful firms linked to regulatory facilitation and access to public datasets. At the same time, AI regulation should be formalised on a risk-based and proportionate basis,” the survey noted.