Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Economic Survey: Tariff skew undercuts electronics manufacturing ambitions

Economic Survey: Tariff skew undercuts electronics manufacturing ambitions

Survey backs industry demand to fix inverted duty structure

Electronics
premium
Economic Survey backs fixing inverted duty structures and rationalising tariffs to cut costs, boost electronics manufacturing, and position India as a global production hub.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Economic Survey released on Thursday has endorsed the electronics industry’s demand for correction of the inverted duty structure to the finance ministry, calling it a major impediment to domestic cost competitiveness and to India’s ambition of becoming a global production base.
 
It has also backed the industry’s call for tariff rationalisation on specialised capital goods required for manufacturing mobile phones and parts, as well as key components such as flexible printed circuit board assemblies, microphones, receivers, and speakers.
 
The Survey highlights that recent geopolitical realignments and global supply-chain restructuring create opportunities for labour-abundant economies to position themselves as competitive assembly and manufacturing bases in global value chains.
 
“In this context, higher import tariffs on intermediates and capital goods relative to final products can lead to inverted duty structures, which raise input costs for domestic manufacturers and discourage assembly and component manufacturing,” the Survey said.
 
It therefore suggested that “a renewed and sustained focus on input tariff neutrality may help realise the potential in this window”, adding that going forward, “continued calibration of tariffs on intermediates and capital goods in high-growth areas can enhance cost competitiveness, deepen assembly and component ecosystems, and support India’s emergence as a global production base”.
 
The electronics industry, through the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), has petitioned the finance ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 on three key policy issues to enhance cost competitiveness, expand jobs, increase exports, and strengthen domestic manufacturing. These include correction of inverted duty structures, reform of tax laws related to permanent establishment, and tariff rationalisation for specialised inputs not manufactured in India.
 
In its submissions, ICEA has sought extension of a zero per cent basic Customs duty on inputs, components, sub-parts, and sub-assemblies used in manufacturing capital equipment for smartphones, where finished equipment already attracts nil duty while inputs face duties ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent.
 
According to the industry, such inversions discourage localisation, undermine the production-linked incentive and Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme objectives, increase reliance on imported machinery — particularly from China — and create avoidable supply-chain vulnerabilities. Correcting these distortions would enhance competitiveness, promote jobs, and strengthen domestic manufacturing, the association said.
 
On taxation, ICEA has sought reforms to eliminate unintended permanent establishment risks, including tax-neutral treatment for just-in-time component storage by global vendors in Indian warehouses. Current permanent establishment interpretations place India at a disadvantage compared with competing manufacturing destinations such as China and Vietnam. They also lead to the export of taxes and hurt competitiveness.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eco Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% as demand, investment pick up

Eco Survey: Undervalued rupee cushions trade, investor hesitation persists

Premium

Govt notifies coking coal as critical mineral to cut import dependence

Premium

State must help raise gig workers' pay, regulate platforms: Economic Survey

Eco Survey urges education reforms, global push to curb student exodus

Topics :Economic SurveyElectronics industrySsmartphone market

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story