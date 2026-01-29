Economic Survey: Tariff skew undercuts electronics manufacturing ambitions

It has also backed the industry’s call for tariff rationalisation on specialised capital goods required for manufacturing mobile phones and parts, as well as key components such as flexible printed circuit board assemblies, microphones, receivers, and speakers.

The Survey highlights that recent geopolitical realignments and global supply-chain restructuring create opportunities for labour-abundant economies to position themselves as competitive assembly and manufacturing bases in global value chains.

“In this context, higher import tariffs on intermediates and capital goods relative to final products can lead to inverted duty structures, which raise input costs for domestic manufacturers and discourage assembly and component manufacturing,” the Survey said.

It therefore suggested that “a renewed and sustained focus on input tariff neutrality may help realise the potential in this window”, adding that going forward, “continued calibration of tariffs on intermediates and capital goods in high-growth areas can enhance cost competitiveness, deepen assembly and component ecosystems, and support India’s emergence as a global production base”.