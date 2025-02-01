Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / 'Punjab once again ignored,' says CM Mann reacting to Union Budget

'Punjab once again ignored,' says CM Mann reacting to Union Budget

Reacting to the budget, CM Mann alleged that Punjab has once again been "ignored" in the budget presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Describing it as an "election budget", the leader said it only made announcements for Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed disappointment over the Union Budget on Saturday, claiming that the border state has been "ignored" once again and not given anything.

Describing it as an "election budget", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it only made announcements for Bihar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth budget in Parliament on Saturday.

Reacting to the budget, Mann alleged that Punjab has once again been "ignored" in the budget presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

"The Union government has not given anything to the farmers and youngsters of Punjab," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister criticised the Centre for not announcing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops or any package for the state's industry.

Also Read

Punjab CM should resign immediately: Athawale on Ambedkar statue vandalism

Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma alleges AAP bringing people from Punjab

Anti-Constitution: BJP slams AAP over vandalisation of Ambedkar's statue

Punjab CM condemns attempt to vandalise Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar

Odisha fiscally healthiest; Punjab, AP, WB laggards: NITI Aayog report

"The Centre has neither given an MSP to farmers on their crops nor has the state been given any package for any industry. Punjab has not been given anything that can improve its economy and future," he said.

"This budget is only an election budget, in which there are announcements only for the state of Bihar," Mann added.

Once again, the Centre has meted out stepmotherly treatment to Punjab and Punjabis in the budget, he said, adding, "But we will make Punjab stand on its own feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

Budget 2025: How students benefit from lower TCS on foreign remittances

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

Modi turns to India's middle class to revive growth in rough global year

Tax bonanza: What Budget 2025 means for India's beleaguered middle-class

Topics :PunjabBhagwant MannAAP governmentUnion BudgetBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story