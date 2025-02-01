Sensex gave positive returns in 7 of 14 Budget presentation days since 2014

The BSE Sensex has given positive returns to investors on seven out of the 14 Union Budget presentation days of the Narendra Modi government since it came to power in 2014.

The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has so far presented 14 budgets, including two interim budgets ahead of the general elections in 2019 and 2024.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a special trading session on Saturday.

In a day market with heavy volatility, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 5.39 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 77,505.96. During the day, it hit a high of 77,899.05 and a low of 77,006.47, gyrating 892.58 points.

Prior to this, markets were open on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, which were both on Saturdays when the Budgets were presented.

"The Budget was a bold and decisive one to spur economic growth by reviving consumption. With no income tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, the Budget has ensured that the middle class has more disposable income in its hands. This is positive for sectors like consumer durables, travel, tourism, auto, jewellery, delivery, and e-commerce.

"While other factors like Trump's policy moves, Fed's interest rate decisions and ensuing currency outlook will be important determinants of market moves, I believe Union Budget 2025 has done its job well," Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, PL Capital, said.

On July 23, last year, the BSE benchmark ended lower by 73.04 points or 0.09 per cent at 80,429.04. On the interim Budget presentation on February 1, last year, the BSE Sensex ended lower by 106.81 points or 0.14 at 71,645.30.

"The market has responded to the Union Budget with a mixed view, primarily due to the modest 10 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) increase in capex for FY26, falling short of expectations. Sectors like railways, defence, and infra are affected by which the market relies for the performance, dampening the sentiment.

"On the other hand, consumption-based sectors, which are expected to benefit the most, had a low effect on the broad market due to their modest market mix position. However, the market will begin to factor in the broader benefits to the economy and corporations over the course of the year due to a rapid increase in disposable income and boost in ease in business," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In 2023, on the Budget day, the bellwether index ended at 59,708.08, up by 158.18 points, or 0.26 per cent.

In 2022, the Sensex jumped 848.4 points or 1.46 per cent at 58,862.57, while in 2021, it rallied 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to 48,600.61 after the Budget announcements.

On February 1, 2020, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 987.96 points or 2.42 per cent lower.

In the prior year, it clocked a gain of 212.74 points or 0.58 per cent on February 1, while on July 5, the index ended lower by 394.67 points or 0.98 per cent.

In 2018, the barometer ended lower by 58.36 points or 0.16 per cent, while in the previous year, it climbed 485.68 points or 1.75 per cent.

The Budget presentation date was in 2017 changed to the 1st of February to allow the government to complete the Parliamentary approval process by March-end and allow implementation of the Budget from the start of the fiscal on April 1.

Presenting the Budget on February 28 meant that the implementation could not start before May/June after accounting for 2-3 months of the parliamentary approval process.

The Sensex went lower by 152.3 points or 0.65 per cent in 2016 Budget day.

In 2015, the 30-share BSE benchmark went up by 141.38 points or 0.48 per cent, while on July 10, 2014, it declined 72.06 points or 0.28 per cent.