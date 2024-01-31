Chandrayaan-3 to tribal welfare: Highlights of Prez speech before Budget

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her inaugural address in the new Parliament building on Wednesday. This address precedes the 2024 Interim Budget session , scheduled for presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Here are the key highlights of President Murmu's address:

President's first address in new Parliament building

The President's address ahead of the Budget session, marked her inaugural speech in the new Parliament building. She said, "This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building was built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'."

Economic growth

President Murmu proudly announced that India had the fastest growth among major economies in 2023, attributing the success to the government's consistent efforts and strategic initiatives. Last year, India also surpassed the UK as the fifth largest economy in the world.

She added, "In the past years, the world has witnessed two major wars and a pandemic. Despite these global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase."

Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat

The President stated that initiatives like "Make In India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" were India's strengths and would lead to further economic growth. She commended the defence production for surpassing the Rs 1 trillion mark.

India in space

President Murmu proudly spoke of the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission that made India the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. She added, "My Government is working towards making India a major space power of the world. This is a way to make human life better. This is also an effort to increase India's share in the space economy. Important decisions have been taken for the expansion of India's space program. Several new space startups have been formed. The day is not far when India's Gaganyaan will go into space."

Women empowerment

President Murmu commended the central government for working towards better inclusion for women by passing the Women Reservation Bill after nearly three decades. She added that the Centre had also made strict laws against triple talaq.

"My Government believes that the foundation of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor," she said to Parliament.

Ram mandir and tourism

The President acknowledged the tourism sector's role in providing employment opportunities, mentioning a surge in tourist numbers in the northeast region and increased interest in the Andaman Islands and Lakshadweep. Notably, around 130,000 devotees visited Ayodhya Dham after the 'Pran Pratishtha.'

"In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. People waited for decades for the construction of Ram mandir, and now it has become a reality... People wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, which is also history now," the President said.

Border infrastructure

President Murmu highlighted the government's efforts in building modern infrastructure along the borders and commended the Armed Forces for their effective response to terrorism and expansionism. She said, "The meaningful results of my government's efforts for internal peace are in front of us. There is an atmosphere of security and safety in Jammu & Kashmir. There has been a huge drop in incidents of naxal violence."

Tribal development

The President underscored the government's commitment to inclusive development, particularly in tribal areas. Over the past decade, electricity and road connectivity reached thousands of tribal villages for the first time. Additionally, numerous tribal families gained access to clean water through pipeline connections.

"Under a special drive, my government is taking 4G internet connectivity to thousands of tribal-dominated villages...In tribal families, several generations have suffered from sickle cell anaemia. For the first time, a national mission has been started for this. Around 14 million have had checkups under this, so far," she said

Budget 2024: Where to watch?