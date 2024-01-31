Budget news LIVE: Budget session to begin today, 14 suspended MPs to return



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated the central government did not have any legislative agenda for the Budget session. He said that the focus would be on the President’s address, debate on the motion of thanks, presentation of the interim Budget , and the Budget for J&K.

“They (the Opposition) have given suggestions, but since this is the last session of the present LS, we have told them we will give them an opportunity in the next session,” Joshi said.