Union Budget 2026: Will India's debt-anchored fiscal reset make a mark?

Crisil argues the policy thrust must move from direct fiscal support to structural reform to boost private capex. “By lowering the cost of doing business and reducing execution risks, such measures could catalyse private capex and make investment-led growth durable and broad-based,” it added.

Election pressures and fiscal discipline risks

To top it all, the country is heading into a busy year for state elections, with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam going to the polls in May–June 2026. Historically, schemes such as rural jobs guarantee and rural housing schemes swell in pre-election years. This time, both are under closer scrutiny. MGNREGA restructuring and replacement is already under way, and rural housing may be nearing saturation. Under a debt-anchored regime, fiscal space for politically guided expansion is thus narrower.