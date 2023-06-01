'Amazon is now part of the social fabric of India', says Manish Tiwary

Come rain or shine, MANISH TIWARY
, vice-president and country manager, consumer business, Amazon India, never misses his morning run. He runs at least 5 kilometres every day and uses Hoka Mach 5 running shoes. Tiwary is bringing the same mental and physical toughness to oversee day-to-day operations at the e-commerce giant and head an army of thousands of employees in India. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar
at Amazon’s office in Bengaluru’s World Trade Centre, Tiwary says it is still early days for Amazon India. Excerpts.
Amazon launched its first shopping website in India in June 2013. How do you view these 10 years in the country?
During the early days, we created a lite application (app), which would be impacted less even in regions that did not have good network coverage. We were the first to use the ‘pay on delivery’ model. We introduced various languages early, from English and Hindi to South Indian languages. We launched Seller Flex, in which you can keep the inventory at your warehouse and use our technology, and we would pick up the order and dispatch it reliably. We built a mobile app for sellers because they would not use a desktop. It is now available in five languages, besides English. Even for logistics, early on, we realised that in every neighbourhood, there are kirana stores that know everyone in that locality. We worked with them as delivery partners. Now millions of packets get delivered through this.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted that the 21st century was going to be the ‘India’s century’.
India promises to be an exciting country in the next decade. If you take the penetration of e-commerce, it will probably be about 3 per cent in fashion and 1 per cent in grocery. Now dovetail it with the fact that we are the country with probably one of the youngest age profiles.
Our per capita income is hovering at $2,200–2,300. There is a lot of data that shows that once you start crossing a certain point, consumption explodes, and that is what happened with countries like China. If you line up these factors together, that is what our focus is going to be.
There is so much headroom for growth that we could live off this particular combination of factors for the next few decades. To do that, we have to do a lot of innovation (like live commerce) and reach the next 200 million customers. We need to innovate because what worked for the first 1.1 million sellers might not work for the next set of sellers. Our innovations would also be focused on driving the flywheel, which is getting more sellers, more selection, and our goods faster into the hands of the consumer. We have launched Amazon Air, a dedicated air cargo network.
Industry experts say that shopping across e-commerce platforms is growing slower than anticipated. Are we witnessing any slowdown in the e-commerce and retail sectors?
The growth in January last year can’t be compared to January this year, as the Covid tailwinds last year were very high. But the rest of the businesses are doing well. I continue to be optimistic. There is a lot of innovation happening in the e-commerce space. Factors such as rising income and e-commerce online penetration being very low will continue to play a role. Last year was the first festival sale after Covid, and it did go well. The way per capita is growing, consumption boost will also be significant. It should be a better Diwali this year.
Amazon India recently increased seller fee for several key categories. Do you see this spurring other e-commerce players to increase their seller fee?
Our seller fee philosophy is different. It’s based on our cost of operations, which we believe is the sweet spot for our sellers to do business. We have a cadence where twice a year the fees get changed; sometimes they go up and sometimes they go down. There is nothing odd about this. Some other marketplaces may look at it as a way to change their fee, but we would never do it at the expense of the seller’s business.
Amazon recently said it would put $12.7 billion into Amazon Web Services in India by 2030. Do you see Amazon’s India focus shifting from e-commerce to Cloud computing?
Whether it’s Cloud, 100 originals being produced on Amazon Prime Video, or digitisation of stores, it shows that Amazon continues to be bullish on India. Also, different businesses have different investment cycles. Building a data centre is a lot of investment, and then it plays out over time. The stores have different formats of investment. The big takeaway for me is that Amazon continues to be excited about what’s happening in India.
You exited some of the bets you made earlier, like food delivery and edtech. What kind of impact do you see the macroeconomic uncertainty having on Amazon’s India business?
India continues to be the bright spot; the numbers are reflective of that. The layoffs are part of the people planning process and an annual procedure. You have examples of Prime Video and payments, and we are very excited about what we see. This is a company of builders. We try to experiment in new areas, and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. We had a couple of initiatives, which we call ‘sandboxing’ within limited geography to learn more. When we assessed some of those businesses in the second half of last year, we felt it would be difficult to add value to the customer in a sustainable manner. We ‘sunsetted’ them.
At the same time, in the middle of last year, we started social commerce, and in February this year, we launched Amazon Air. There is no change in our intent to experiment with the right framework or our interest in investing in India.
There are reports about Amazon deferring employment offer letters made to campus hires. Is there any impact on your hiring strategy in the country?
On the college front, we have deferred joining dates. To clarify, we’ve not revoked any offers, and it’s part of the people planning process. It should not distract us in any way from what we’ve achieved in 10 years or where we see our future in the country. It’s just a bump most organisations are facing.
We have a programme called Amazon Future Engineers. It’s currently present in close to 7,000 schools. We would have touched close to 1.7 million kids. Alexa (Amazon’s AI voice assistant) responds to 17 million requests per day. When you think of these numbers, you suddenly start realising how much Amazon has become a part of the social fabric.
A report by US-based research powerhouse Bernstein says that Reliance is in the best position to lead India’s $150-billion e-commerce market in the long run ahead of Amazon and Walmart (Flipkart) due to Reliance’s potent combination of extensive retail network, digital capabilities, and Jio mobile services.
Bernstein would be in a better position to comment. I don’t know how they arrived at that. I am not unduly worried. I think it’s important that we understand the stage of e-commerce in India. It is probably 2 per cent of the overall retail sector.
The report is a strategic paper that an analyst firm has written. If I met you five years later, I would want to have the discussion revolve around how we have now reached out to 200 million customers. It is a concept, and what are the innovations you need to build to reach it. I believe there are at least 16 million inventory points in this country. You can call them shops, godowns, or warehouses. If I managed to get all of them on the marketplace, just imagine the quality of service, the speed, and the cost that customers across the country would get.
We have made some progress on that, but these are still early days. It is about getting the next set of customers and sellers. We have to make the right investments on the customer-facing front and in technology. For example, today, a lot of people use voice and visual search for shopping.