'Amazon is now part of the social fabric of India', says Manish Tiwary

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted that the 21st century was going to be the ‘India’s century’.

During the early days, we created a lite application (app), which would be impacted less even in regions that did not have good network coverage. We were the first to use the ‘pay on delivery’ model. We introduced various languages early, from English and Hindi to South Indian languages. We launched Seller Flex, in which you can keep the inventory at your warehouse and use our technology, and we would pick up the order and dispatch it reliably. We built a mobile app for sellers because they would not use a desktop. It is now available in five languages, besides English. Even for logistics, early on, we realised that in every neighbourhood, there are kirana stores that know everyone in that locality. We worked with them as delivery partners. Now millions of packets get delivered through this.