Deming Grand Prize aligns with our quality objectives, says CEO Ceat Tyres

Tyre maker CEAT, a part of RPG Group, has been honoured with the Deming Grand Prize for 2023 in recognition of its commitment to total quality management (TQM). It has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first tyre manufacturer in the world to receive this prestigious award. ARNAB BANERJEE, managing director and chief executive officer of CEAT, in a video interview with Sohini Das from Europe, provides insights into the importance of TQM for a tyre maker. Edited excerpts:

CEAT is the first tyre maker to win the Deming Grand Prize. Why do you think tyre makers haven’t won this award before?

Different companies and brands adhere to varying quality standards. We believe that the Deming Grand Prize aligns perfectly with our quality objectives, and we have been dedicated to this pursuit since 2009.

It’s not merely an accreditation or certification; it’s a recognition of CEAT’s unique approach to work. We received the Deming Prize in 2017, and after six years of relentless effort, we have achieved the Deming Grand Prize. It has been a challenging journey to align so many individuals towards this common goal.



Only 32 companies across various sectors worldwide have received this prestigious award prior to us. CEAT, as an entire organisation, has earned this distinction, rather than just one plant or function.

What changes were implemented following the 2017 Deming Prize?

In 2017, our digital interventions were limited. However, since then, our Halol, Nagpur, and Chennai factories have become Industry 4.0-enabled. Furthermore, our Halol facility has received the Lighthouse certification from the World Economic Forum.

We have introduced digital interventions on the sales side, encompassing channels and customer interactions. Robotic automation has been integrated into non-value-added areas within our organisation.



The data infrastructure and connectivity with our vendors and customers have also shown significant improvement since 2017.

How important is TQM for a tyre maker?

TQM extends beyond just quality; it encompasses safety, on-time delivery, cost efficiency, and employee morale. The fundamental principle of TQM is that quality cannot improve unless all these parameters simultaneously improve. When it comes to tyre manufacturing, the correct specifications and tyre selection are critical, as using the wrong tyres at high speeds can have fatal consequences.



