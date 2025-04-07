A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

Haldiram’s chief executive officer, Krishan Kumar Chutani, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that a new chapter begins in the Haldiram story — and it is a significant one.

He said in his post on the networking site that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of Haldiram Snacks (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International (Nagpur) have come together as one — Haldiram Snacks Food (HSFPL).

“This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future — where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets more exciting from here,” he said in his post, adding that for years, the Haldiram name has stood for quality, flavour, and familiarity.

He also said that bringing these two forces together means more than scale — it means possibilities for its people, as it opens up new paths to grow, collaborate, and lead. For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to. “We’re taking meaningful steps toward something bigger. From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we’re expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram’s special. To every single person who’s been part of this journey — thank you. You’ve helped build something incredible, and we’re just getting started,” he added.