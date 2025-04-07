Home / Companies / News / A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to

Haldiram's
Premium
For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to. | Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Haldiram’s chief executive officer, Krishan Kumar Chutani, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that a new chapter begins in the Haldiram story — and it is a significant one.
 
He said in his post on the networking site that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of Haldiram Snacks (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International (Nagpur) have come together as one — Haldiram Snacks Food (HSFPL).
 
“This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future — where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets more exciting from here,” he said in his post, adding that for years, the Haldiram name has stood for quality, flavour, and familiarity.
 
He also said that bringing these two forces together means more than scale — it means possibilities for its people, as it opens up new paths to grow, collaborate, and lead.
 
For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to.
 
“We’re taking meaningful steps toward something bigger. From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we’re expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram’s special. To every single person who’s been part of this journey — thank you. You’ve helped build something incredible, and we’re just getting started,” he added.
 
This statement by Chutani comes after the company signed agreements to sell a 15 per cent stake to Temasek (9 per cent) and the remaining stake to International Holding Company (IHC) and Alpha Wave Global at a valuation of $10 billion.
 
Sources in the know earlier told Business Standard that the newly merged entity is expected to come into the market with its initial public offering (IPO) in the next 18 to 24 months.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel, JSW Steel post higher output in March qtr on capacity addition

Premium

Retail companies likely to report a modest rise in revenue in Q4

Nippon Life India Asset Management hires Andrew Holland to lead SIF foray

NCLAT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee over Rs 150 cr dues

Adani Ports begins operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Topics :haldiramHaldiram'sTemasek HoldingsTemasek

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story