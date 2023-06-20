abrdn Investment exits HDFC Asset Management Company; shares soar 11%

Shares of HDFC AMC rose 11 per cent to settle at Rs 2,104 on the BSE. Experts said the surge in the stock price was on optimism that HDFC AMC will get included in the MSCI India index due to the increase in public float. After the stake sale, abrdn will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund.

Among the buyers were a host of domestic as well as foreign funds, which included Kuwait Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Norges Bank and SBI Mutual Fund.