Centre initiates talks with global investors over LIC business prospects

Top bureaucrats of the finance ministry and the LIC management have started a series of meetings with large investors across geographies to understand their concern and convey to them that the markets could be undervaluing the stock. The move could be a precursor to a further dilution in stake in the insurance behemoth.

