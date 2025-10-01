Home / Companies / News / Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

Boosted by GST 2.0 cuts and festive demand, Mahindra overtook Hyundai in September PV wholesale, however, Hyundai's Creta set a new record with 18,861 units, its best-ever monthly sales

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
M&M reported domestic sales of utility vehicle (UV) at 56,233 units, up 10 per cent from 51,062 units in the same month last year.
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) overtook Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) in passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales for September 2025, even as Hyundai’s Creta SUV registered its highest-ever monthly sales.
 
M&M reported domestic sales of utility vehicle (UV) at 56,233 units, up 10 per cent from 51,062 units in the same month last year. Meanwhile, Hyundai sold 51,547 units in the domestic market, marginally up from 51,101 units in September 2024. 
 

GST revamp pushes the sales

Both companies attributed their September sales momentum to the recent reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on small cars to 18 per cent. Following the cut, Hyundai announced customer benefits of up to ₹2,40,000, while Mahindra reduced prices by as much as ₹1,56,000 across its SUV portfolio.
 
“In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16  per cent growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to the impetus from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 and the preceding weeks’ pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the commercial vehicles (CV) segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Automotive Division at M&M. 
 
At Hyundai, SUVs drove volumes, led by the Creta, which posted record monthly sales of 18,861 units, while the Venue achieved a 20-month high of 11,484 units. While Hyundai's domestic sales witnessed a marginal rise, its exports jumped 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 18,800 units, the highest in 33 months, taking total sales to 70,347 units.
 
"Post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem - a true double-engine growth. Our domestic sales in September stood at 51,547 units, driven by vibrant festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments. We have also witnessed highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the company at 72.4 per cent, with Creta scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units," said Tarun Garg, whole-time director & chief operating officer at HMIL.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

