Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

“In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to the impetus from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 and the preceding weeks’ pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the commercial vehicles (CV) segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Automotive Division at M&M.