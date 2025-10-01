Might be forced to start charging brokerage: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

On completing 15 years of Zerodha, the company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said that the firm may soon start charging brokerage for equity delivery trades.

In a lengthy blog post on the company's website, Kamath shared his fears for the industry, gave insights into how the company is performing, and laid out some long-term strategies.

Kamath said that he has been pessimistic about the industry’s future. “Another year where I was pessimistic about the business has passed, and it’s been another year where I’ve been pleasantly surprised."

Highlighting that several regulatory changes in the space, including the drop in transaction charges revenue and the proposal to make futures and options trading tougher, will have a significant impact on revenues and profitability, Kamath said, "The time has finally come for business to pivot.”

Options business may be at risk ALSO READ: Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here Kamath said that the options business might be at further risk. "With the regulators evaluating whether to stop weekly options completely, the options business may be at risk. If this were to happen, we would be forced to start charging brokerage for equity delivery trades to make the business tenable. Most of our competitors already charge for delivery trades," he said. Kamath reiterated that the move is not under his control. "How much we earn is dependent on market cycles, regulations, and other factors. Those who think they have some of this in control and constantly tweak their businesses and products to chase optimisation end up enshittifying their products," he said.