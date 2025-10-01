Meesho's sale draws 2.06 bn visits, signals surge in Bharat e-commerce

Meesho recorded 2.06 billion customer visits during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, with shoppers spending more than 117 million hours on the platform.

The company said the sale reflected the evolving journey of Bharat’s shoppers—from families in Tumkur adding kidswear to their carts, to first-time users in Bavla discovering products through image search, and businesses from Delhi to Visakhapatnam launching millions of new products ahead of Diwali.

Prepaid transactions rose by about 57 per cent. Festive staples such as kurtis, jewellery, lipsticks, puja décor, and kids’ ethnic wear topped shopping lists. Office supplies grew 97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), sports and fitness equipment 86 per cent, and health and wellness essentials 69 per cent.

Ahead of the sale, nearly 30,000 creators joined the platform, producing around 3.5 lakh videos across social media and Meesho’s in-app format, Video Finds. These drew 1.3 billion views and turned into a digital bazaar. In preparation, sellers launched nearly 4.6 crore new products, while about 49,000 new sellers joined the platform. Overall seller participation grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y, with traction from metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as from Warangal, Chhapra, and Cuddapah. The platform scaled its bandwidth to serve around 52,000 active users every minute during peak festive traffic. Its AI-driven systems ensured shoppers discovered relevant products through personalised feeds.