ACME Solar, Tata Power sign PPA for 50 MW firm and dispatchable project

ACME Solar Holdings on Friday announced signing an agreement with Tata Power Company Ltd for a 50 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

In a statement, ACME Solar Holdings said its "SPV has signed a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D) for its 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project on 16 October 2025." The project was awarded in September 2025. The PPA has been signed at a tariff of Rs 4.43 per unit for a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.