Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar, Tata Power sign PPA for 50 MW firm and dispatchable project

ACME Solar, Tata Power sign PPA for 50 MW firm and dispatchable project

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand

solar power
In a statement, ACME Solar Holdings said its "SPV has signed a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D) for its 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project on 16 October 2025."
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings on Friday announced signing an agreement with Tata Power Company Ltd for a 50 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

In a statement, ACME Solar Holdings said its "SPV has signed a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D) for its 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project on 16 October 2025."  The project was awarded in September 2025. The PPA has been signed at a tariff of Rs 4.43 per unit for a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.

This project would combine multiple renewable energy technologiesincluding Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations as per the PPA. With this, the company has signed PPAs for a cumulative capacity of 600 MW and 550 MWh of standalone BESS projects in this financial year till date.

Gurugram-based ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewableenergy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE andhybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rapido doubles customers, halves acquisition cost with subscription model

AU Small Finance Q2 net profit slips 2% to ₹561 cr despite income rise

Toshiba plans ₹3,232 cr investment to double output in Japan and India

Qcom platform LoveLocal to launch 30-minute delivery, expand outside Mumbai

Shoppers Stop Q2 loss narrows to ₹20 crore, eyes festive demand boost

Topics :ACME SolarTata Powerenergy sectorrenewable enrgy

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story