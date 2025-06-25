Home / Companies / News / CEAT to raise ₹500 cr via NCDs, infuse ₹400 cr into Sri Lanka unit

CEAT to raise ₹500 cr via NCDs, infuse ₹400 cr into Sri Lanka unit

CEAT will raise Rs 500 crore through NCDs for capex and debt repayment and invest Rs 400 crore in its Sri Lankan unit to fund the Camso brand acquisition

CEAT
CEAT also plans to infuse up to Rs 400 crore (equivalent in Sri Lankan rupees) into its wholly owned subsidiary, CEAT OHT Lanka | Photo: X @CEATtyres
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CEAT on Wednesday announced its plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company’s Finance and Banking Committee approved the proposal at a meeting held on June 25.
 
The NCDs will carry a fixed interest rate, determined via bidding on the NSE’s Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform. The instruments will have a tenure not exceeding five years, with annual interest payments and bullet repayment of principal at maturity. The proceeds will be used for ongoing capital expenditure, repayment or replacement of high-cost debt, and working capital requirements. This issuance is in addition to the Rs 250 crore in NCDs already raised earlier. 
 
CEAT also plans to infuse up to Rs 400 crore (equivalent in Sri Lankan rupees) into its wholly owned subsidiary, CEAT OHT Lanka, in one or more tranches through equity and/or preference shares. The capital will partly fund the previously announced acquisition of the Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment tyre and tracks business. The subsidiary, incorporated in Sri Lanka, is yet to commence commercial operations.
 
In a separate move, the company’s board also approved availing of credit facilities of up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches for business purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group

Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case

RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani

JSW MG Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from July

Topics :Ceatsri lankaNSE

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story