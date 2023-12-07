Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, stated that Adani Electricity was on course to provide Mumbai with 60 per cent renewable electricity by 2027. He added that he would set a global record for renewable electricity use for the city. The statement was made by the business tycoon via a post on his official page on social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

At present, Adani pointed out that 38 per cent of Mumbai's power supply was green. This announcement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, taking place in the UAE.





ALSO READ: Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha Adani's post read, “As world leaders gather for COP28, Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives. We are on course to provide 60 per cent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city.



Currently, over 38 per cent of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100 per cent renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future.”

On the occasion of Diwali, Adani Electricity supplied 100 per cent renewable energy to the city for four hours.1,200 MW of power from renewable sources went to the firm's three million subscribers between 10 am and 2 pm, making up 40 per cent of the power supply in the city at the time.



As world leaders gather for @COP28_UAE, Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives. We are on course to provide 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city. Currently, over 38% of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 6, 2023

In a statement, Adani Electricity said it had planned the exercise by sourcing power from solar and wind generation. Recently Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) was also ranked the world's second-largest solar PV developer in the global solar energy sector by the Mercom Capital Group, demonstrating the group's dominance in the space of renewable energy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel