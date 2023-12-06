Sensex (0.52%)
Adani, Wilmar may sell part of their stake in AWL to private equity firms

AWL stake sale to be one of the largest in recent times

Adani Wilmar

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
The Adani group and its joint venture partner Wilmar International of Singapore have approached several private equity firms to sell part of their stake in their food products firm, Adani Wilmar Ltd. Both partners own an 88 per cent stake in the company and have offered a majority stake to the private equity firms, say top officials of private equity companies.

The market valuation of Adani Wilmar as on Wednesday was Rs 51,512.76 crore - thus making the sale one of the largest transactions in the making. At its peak in January this year, AWL was valued at Rs 81,268 crore, but the company’s share price fell after an unsubstantiated report by a US-based short seller was made public in January this year.
“A joint team of Adani and Wilmar have approached the PEs for a possible stake sale, and we are looking at the proposal,” said the head of a large US-based private equity firm, asking not to be quoted. The source said the PEs have billions of dollars of dry powder (capital available for deployment) for investment in Indian companies – provided the valuations sought by the Indian companies are realistic. Healthcare, consumer retail, and technology are top investment destinations for the PEs, and Adani Wilmar fits the bill as a consumer product company, said the source.

Adani Wilmar- Shareholding pattern
  (as on Sep 2023)   Promoter   Adani Commodities LLP 44.0 Lence PTE. Ltd. 44.0 Public   Retail 10.4 FPI 0.6 Others 1.0     Source: Exchange
The Adani group and Wilmar International declined to comment. In an event held last week, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said the group is currently studying whether to keep or divest the Wilmar stake.

Adani owns a 44 per cent stake in the company and may retain a small stake, the source said. Both the Adani and Wilmar stake is worth Rs 22,613 crore each – taking into account the market valuation as on Wednesday.

The Adani group will use the proceeds to invest in a series of infrastructure and renewable power projects across the country worth $84 billion by 2030. The group plans a total investment of $75 billion by 2030 in energy transition initiatives to reach 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

After the Hindenburg Report, the group took several steps to reduce its debt, including selling promoters' stakes in various group companies to GQG Partners for $4.2 billion and to Qatar Investment Authority in Adani Green Energy for $475 million.

Adani Wilmar meanwhile delivered double-digit volume growth on the back of the opportunity in packaged staple foods and strong execution in the quarter ending September this year. Rural sales grew at a faster rate due to a higher focus on increasing its rural distribution network. The company’s edible oil segment volumes grew by around 5 per cent Y-o-Y in the September quarter, with the branded business volumes growing at a faster rate of 12 per cent compared to last year. In the food & FMCG segment, the company’s revenue from branded products grew at over 40 per cent Y-o-Y rate for the last eight quarters and contributed around 80 per cent to the overall segment revenue in the quarter.
First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

