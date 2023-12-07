Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ), one of the largest maritime companies in India by market capitalisation, is actively engaged in advanced discussions to acquire Gopalpur Ports in Odisha from Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The potential deal is valued at Rs 1,100-1,200 crore in equity and would help Adani Port bolster its presence facilities along both the eastern and western maritime fronts.

This prospective acquisition, if successful, will mark Adani Ports' sixth venture into multi-purpose facilities along the eastern coast. It currently boasts a capacity of around 247 million tonnes (MT). The due diligence process is underway, according to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations, as reported by ET.

Gopalpur Ports is predominantly owned by SP Ports Maintenance, holding a 56 per cent stake, with the remainder owned by Orissa Stevedores. SP Ports Maintenance, in turn, is wholly owned by SP Imperial Star, acting as its guarantor.

The port's enterprise is reportedly valued at $600-650 million (Rs 5,000 crore), with SP Group's equity value at $240-260 million (Rs 2,000 crore). Care Edge, a credit rating firm, reported the port's long-term bank facilities amounted to Rs 1,432 crore as of February 2023.

Despite the advanced talks, there is no assurance that negotiations will culminate in a finalised transaction.

This news comes amid Adani Group's market capital gains following the United States' government declaring the Hindenburg allegations against Adani "irrelevant".