Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises in talks with US agency over bribery allegations

Adani Enterprises in talks with US agency over bribery allegations

Adani Enterprises said it received a Request for Information from the US Office of Foreign Assets on February 4, adding the communication does not cite any findings of irregularities or non-compliance

adani
Shares of the ‍company fell ‌as much ​as 3.5% ‍after the disclosure (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Feb 10
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's Adani Enterprises said on ‍Tuesday ​it is talks with the US Office of Foreign Assets over allegations from a Wall Street Journal report ​published in June last year that said billionaire Gautam Adani was trying to get the US President Donald Trump administration to drop bribery charges against him.

Adani Enterprises said that it received a Request for Information ‌from the Office of Foreign ​Assets on February 4. "The communication does not contain any findings of ‍aberrations or non-compliances," it said.

Shares of the ‍company fell ‌as much ​as 3.5% ‍after the disclosure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar secures 220 MW solar project with battery storage in MP

Ceigall India secures 220 MW solar project with BESS worth ₹1,700 cr

ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani in money laundering probe

Lupin settles dispute with Astellas Pharma, keeps Mirabegron sales in US

Q3 result: Titan, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Finolex, and 308 more on Feb 10

Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani GroupGautam AdaniUS governmentDonald Trump administration

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story