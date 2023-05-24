Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

On May 13, two Adani Group companies, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, received the approval of the board to raise Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy is ready to approach its board of directors to raise an investment ranging from Rs 6,150 crore ($750 million) to Rs 8,200 crore ($1 billion), a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said. The report said that the sum would be raised through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.
Previously, on May 13, two Adani Group companies, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, received the approval of the board to raise Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively. This fundraising activity is part of the group's plan to support its expansion plans.

The capital raised by Adani Green Energy will be used to repay a three-year bond issued in 2021, which is due next year. People in the know said that the sum raised is likely to be kept reserved and will be used to make the payment in 2024, the report said.
Moreover, Adani Green is also renegotiating the terms of its agreement with its French partner TotalEnergies. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to build a green hydrogen venture worth $4 billion, ET reported.

However, Total put the plan on the back burner in February thanks to the Hindenburg Research report and the following financial meltdown of the Adani Group stocks. 
After the Hindenburg rout, Total announced that it would take some time and won't immediately proceed with the plan to buy a 25 per cent stake in Adani New Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The report made allegations of financial manipulation and fraud against the Adani Group. Adani Group has denied all the allegations. 

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Meta sells Giphy for $53mn to Shutterstock after UK blocked purchase

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

Tesla to pick location for new factory by year end, says Elon Musk

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Topics :Adani GroupGautam AdaniAdani Enterprises LtdAdani ElectricityBS Web ReportsAdani PowerSupreme Court

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story