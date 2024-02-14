Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment accuses Star of breaching ICC TV deal, seeks Rs 68.54 cr

Zee Entertainment accuses Star of breaching ICC TV deal, seeks Rs 68.54 cr

Star also accused Zee of violating the ICC TV rights agreement by failing to make the first instalment payment of $203.5 million

(Photo: Bloomberg)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has lodged allegations against Star India, a subsidiary of Walt Disney, accusing them of breaching the ICC TV rights agreement and demanding a refund of Rs 68.54 crore paid under the deal. In its Q3 financial statement, filed with the exchanges, Zee stated that it had accrued Rs 72.1 crore for bank guarantee commission and interest expenses as per the agreement terms.

Star India, through legal channels, accused Zee of violating the ICC TV rights agreement by failing to make the first instalment payment of $203.5 million, and the bank guaranteed a commission deposit of around Rs 17 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, Zee contends that Star's inability to secure necessary approvals and execute required documents constitutes a breach of the agreement conditions, rendering it null and void.

The filing read, "Based on the legal advice, the management believes that Star has not acted in accordance with the Alliance Agreement and has failed to obtain necessary approval, execution of necessary documentation and agreements. The management also believe that Star has breached the Alliance agreement and is in default of terms thereof and consequently, the contract stands repudiated."

Zee further stated that Star has been notified of this and been requested to refund Rs 68.54 crore. Zee contends that the company "has strong and valid grounds to defend any claim".

The agreement between Zee and Star, signed on August 26, 2022, outlined the terms for sub-licensing ICC TV rights to Zee for men's and U-19 events until 2027. Notably, Star India had acquired the ICC media rights for $3 billion and sub-licensed them to Zee for $1.5 billion.

This development comes amidst Zee's failed merger with Sony Group's India unit, Culver Max Entertainment, and Star's impending merger with Viacom18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Reliance reportedly reduced Star India's valuation by up to $2 billion due to anticipated losses from the ICC contract over the next four years, according to a report by the Economic Times. Disney acquired Star for over $15 billion as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.
 

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Sahara-Sebi refund account may be transferred to govt, says report

Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Agilus Diagnostics to withdraw DRHP filed with market regulator Sebi

Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269 cr deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

Instacart to cut 250 jobs as slowing ad biz counters upbeat Q1 forecast

Apple's longest-serving designer to depart company, adding to exodus

Jeff Bezos sells $4 bn of Amazon shares, cashes in on Amazon rally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zee Entertainment Enterprises Star India DisneyStar IndiaICCTV rights auctionBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story